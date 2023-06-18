Almeria appointed Vicente Moreno as new head coach to succeed departed Rubi

Almeria have appointed their new head coach, two weeks after Rubi announced he would be leaving despite having kept them in LaLiga.

Former Mallorca and Espanyol manager Vicente Moreno has taken the reins at Almeria, despite previous reports that Rayo Vallecano’s departing head coach Andoni Iraola had agreed to take the post.

🤝 Estamos encantados de anunciar a Vicente Moreno como nuestro nuevo entrenador para la próxima temporada 🔴⚪ ¡Mucha suerte, Vicente! 👏#VicenteMorenoRojiblanco pic.twitter.com/Tpeqo5i74Q — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) June 17, 2023

Moreno returns to Spain having spent last season in charge at Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab, and he will hope to continue the success he shown in Spanish football at Almeria.

Moreno guided Mallorca to back-to-back promotions from the third tier to LaLiga between 2016 and 2018, while he also took Espanyol back to the top flight in the 2020/21 season as LaLiga Smartbank champions.

It could be a big job for Moreno, with Almeria potentially set to lose star striker El Bilal Toure, who is attracting interest from the Premier League. However, he will have the belief that he can keep the club in the top flight of Spanish football.