Alaves make swift return to LaLiga as late, late winner sees off Levante in play-off final

The 2023/24 LaLiga line-up has now been completed, and it is Alaves that have joined Granada and Las Palmas in being promoted, following a dramatic 1-0 (AET) victory over Levante in their play-off final on Saturday evening.

With the first leg finishing goalless, it was a winner-takes-all affair in Valencia, although it the event that the tie was drawn after 120 minutes, Levante would be promoted by way of finishing higher in the LaLiga Smartbank table.

It remained 0-0 after 90 minutes, which meant extra time was required. It stayed that way until late in stoppage time, when Alaves were awarded a contentious penalty for handball.

Levante were seconds away from promotion, but it was snatched away when Asier Villalibre, on loan from Athletic Club, dispatched the penalty in the 129th minute to send Alaves into LaLiga, after just one season in the second tier of Spanish football.

Alaves can now look forward to playing top flight football again, while Levante must wait to fight another day, as they wait for a LaLiga return continues.

