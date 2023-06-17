Unai Simon: Luka Modric is football

Spain goal keeper Unai Simon has hailed Croatia captain Luka Modric ahead of their UEFA Nations League final.

La Roja take on Modric’s Croatia in Rotterdam with Luis de la Fuente looking to secure an instant trophy in his first year in charge.

Both sides were forced to battle into the final, with Joselu’s late goal off the bench easing Spain past Italy, and Modric’s extra time penalty securing Croatia a final spot over hosts the Netherlands.

Modric remains a crucial player for club and country, as he prepares to sign another 12 month extension at Real Madrid, on the back of leading Croatia to a World Cup semi final in 2022.

Simon singled out the Los Blancos veteran for praise, despite their incoming rivalry, with Modric’s enduring class a major threat for Spain.

“Modric is football. He’s the definition of it. He’s going to turn 38 and he does not stop running or lose quality”, as per reports from Marca.

“With a player of his age, you could think his level would drop, or be late to press, but he does not get tired.

“He looks like he’s 25 years old! He plays at the highest level at Real Madrid. He’s a gifted footballer, and it’s a pleasure, although it may not seem like it, to play against him.”

Modric will pick up 166th cap against Spain, and he is expected to make a decision on his international future after the final, with Croatia on Euro 2024 qualification duty in September.