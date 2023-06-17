Sevilla footballer charged by Argentinian authorities following allegations of sexual abuse

Gonzalo Montiel had a remarkable 2022-23. He scored the winning penalty for Argentina in the World Cup final, and did the same for Sevilla in the Europa League final as they defeated Roma to win their seventh title in the competition.

However, it now remains to be seen whether he returns to play for Los Nervionenses next season, following reports from MD that he has been charged with sexual abuse, more specifically a crime with “with carnal access, aggravated by the participation of two or more people”.

The charge relates to an incident that took place on the 1st of January in 2019 in Argentina, where the victim alleges that Montiel was involved. However, the Sevilla defender has tried to distance himself from this when testifying, and instead implicated one of his friends, as per MD.

“My mom and my friends start telling me that (the victim) was screaming angrily and saying it was all my fault because I hadn’t taken care of her. I didn’t understand what she meant. She told me that (Acosta) Alexis had taken her home and that before, they had been in my dad’s car that was parked inside the house.”

Sevilla are yet to comment on the situation, and the case is currently ongoing.