Real Betis considering summer move for Manchester United outcast

This summer’s transfer window will represent the first time that Ramon Planes will get to showcase his talents to the Real Betis board, with the former Barcelona director having been appointed as Sporting Director of Los Verdiblancos in May.

One of the areas in which Manuel Pellegrini’s squad needs reinforced in is at centre back. Following Victor Ruiz’s departure, Betis are in the market for a new central defender, and they have identified former Espanyol and Villarreal star Eric Bailly as a possible option, as per MD.

Bailly currently plays for Manchester United, having joined them from Villarreal for €38m back in 2016. However, he has fallen out of favour over the last couple of years, and a permanent exit is on the cards for this summer.

Bailly spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Marseille, who decided against signing him permanently despite having a €7m buy option. With just one year left on his contract at Man Utd, they are looking to cash in, which could play to Betis’ advantage.

Bailly is certainly an option for Real Betis, although he is not a left-sided centre back, which is their ideal type for this summer. Nevertheless, he could be a fine addition if he can recapture the form he showed in his Villarreal days.