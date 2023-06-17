Ousmane Dembele believes that Karim Benzema will be a massive miss for Real Madrid

Two weeks ago, Karim Benzema announced that he would be leaving Real Madrid this summer, following an outstanding 14-year career at the club, in which he scored a mammoth 354 goals.

Benzema became the talisman at Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2018, and he stepped into that role with ease, helping the club continue their success across Spain and Europe.

Real Madrid must now look to replace Benzema this summer, although Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele told Marca that it will be easier said than done.

“Without Benzema, Real Madrid loses a lot because he is the Ballon d’Or holder and a great player. Real Madrid without Benzema is not the same. It will be a very important loss.

“It will also be a big loss for LaLiga, because he is a footballer who scores many goals and gives assists. He’s a phenomenal player.”

While Benzema’s departure leaves a hole that Real Madrid need to fill, it will be a blessing for Barcelona, with the Frenchman having had a very good record in El Clasico matches.