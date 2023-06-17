Nicolas Jackson in line for Villarreal exit with Chelsea set to activate €35m release clause

Having missed out on a move to the Premier League in January because of a failed medical, Nicolas Jackson now looks set to seal his Villarreal exit over the next few days.

Chelsea have registered their interest in signing Jackson this week, and they could now be set to get their man. According to Fabrizio Romano, they have decided to activate the 21-year-old’s release clause, which is believed to be €35m.

However, Chelsea are hoping to avoid paying the entirety of the fee upfront, with a plan for instalments being discussed. However, with three clubs also interested in signing Jackson, they will have to move fast.

Jackson was set to join AFC Bournemouth in January, although he failed his medical as he was discovered to have had a bad hamstring injury. He stayed at Villarreal for the second half of the 2022-23 season, and he produced an incredible form, scoring nine goals in his last eight matches.

Jackson could be joined in West London by Gabri Veiga, who Chelsea have also registered an interest in signing. However, for Villarreal, they must begin their search for the Senegalese’s replacement.