New Atletico Madrid signing willing be play in multiple roles for Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid have already tied up two signings ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Caglar Soyuncu and Santiago Mourino have finalised their moves for Los Colchoneros, with just official confirmation pending.

Mourino, who is currently with the senior Uruguay national team, is expected to travel to Madrid once his international duty is over. Speaking to ESPN (via MD), the youngster admitted that it has been a whirlwind few weeks in his career.

“Things are happening to me very quickly and I have to take it easy. With joining the national team, as well as the confirmation of the departure to Atletico Madrid, I can not lose focus on what I have to do.”

Mourino may be retained by Atletico for next season, despite preliminary reports suggesting that he could loaned out immediately. If he does stay, he admitted that he is happy to play in multiple positions for Diego Simeone.

“I adapt to what the coach asks me. Whether I play as a defender, a winger or as a central midfielder, I am going to adapt.”

Mourino will hope to follow in the footsteps of successful Uruguayans to have played for Atletico Madrid, including Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Forlan.