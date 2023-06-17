Luka Modric to make Croatia retirement decision after UEFA Nations League final

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League final will be crucial in deciding Luka Modric’s international future with Croatia.

Modric is in line to pick up his 166th cap as Croatia face Spain in the final in Rotterdam this weekend.

Despite turning 37 at the start of the 2022/23 season, Modric has remained as a central figure for Real Madrid and Croatia, as he captained his country to another World Cup semi final in 2022.

However, the veteran midfielder faces a key call on his plans for the next 12 months, as he prepares to sign another one-year extension in Madrid.

Modric has previously rejected rumours of his extension depending on retirement from international football and Carlo Ancelotti will not place extra pressure on him.

As per reports from Croatia outlet Jutarnji List, Modric intends to stick to his plan of announcing his future after the final, with a strong potential that he will stay on.

Croatia face six Euro 2024 qualifiers between September and November, with none scheduled for 2023, and that balance could be key, if Modric wants to lead his country at Euro 2024.