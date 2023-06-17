Luis de la Fuente: Spain and Croatia are Europe’s best

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is expecting a tight battle with Croatia in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League final.

The pair face off in Rotterdam this weekend with Spain aiming for a first title since winning Euro 2012 under Vicente del Bosque.

De la Fuente has endured a mixed start in the top job, since stepping up from his U21 role, to replace Luis Enrique, after the 2022 World Cup.

Defeat to Scotland in March’s Euro 2024 qualifiers was a blow for La Roja but the Nations League offers a break from that competition this month.

After beating defending European champions Italy to reach the final, with holders France not qualifying for the final series, de la Fuente is in no doubt over the who the best sides in Europe are.

“If we are here in the final, it’s because we’ve shown we are the two best teams in Europe,” as per reports from Marca.

“I see it as very even, each team has their own characteristics.

“Croatia never give up, they can never be left for dead. On a collective level they are among the best in Europe. They are very competitive.”

De la Fuente was reserved over his plan for the final, with an unchanged defence likely against Croatia, but Marco Asensio could start, with semi final hero Joselu staying on the bench.