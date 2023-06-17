Julian Nagelsmann still in the running as possible Carlo Ancelotti replacement following breakdown of PSG talks

Over the last few months, there has been continued speculation over the future of Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid head coach.

This has been due the CBF’s interest in making Ancelotti the next manager of the Brazil national team. The Federation’s President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, has been very open about the Italian being their number one choice, and they are expected to plan talks over the next few weeks.

If Ancelotti does leave, Florentino Perez will be tasked in finding a replacement, and one of the names that was previously linked is Julian Nagelsmann. The ex-Bayern Munich head coach is currently a free agent, and he will continue to be as talks between him and Paris Saint-Germain have broken down, as per L’Equipe (via Relevo).

Should Ancelotti depart this summer, Nagelsmann would likely be one of the favourites to take over at Real Madrid. However, with Ancelotti having stated his desire to remain on several occasions, his exit does seem unlikely.