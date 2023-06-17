“I’m not the best” – Ousmane Dembele picks out Real Madrid rival Vinicius Junior for praise

LaLiga is currently blessed with some of the best players in world football, with another one being added this week, following confirmation of Jude Bellingham’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

Spanish football is blessed with seriously talented wingers, one of which is Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman had an excellent 2022-23 season, as he helped Barcelona secure their first league title in four years.

Xavi Hernandez often referred to Dembele as the best winger in world football, although the player himself does not think he is, as he told Marca. Instead, he picked out two names that he feels deserves that honour.

“I’m always there to help the team with goals and assists, but I can’t say I’m the best in one-on-ones because there are other very good players in that facet, like Vinicius (Junior) or (Rafael) Leao. They are very good footballers.”

Both Dembele and Vinicius had excellent individual campaigns in 2022-23, and both will hope to carry that on going forward. Barcelona certainly hope that the former does, anyway.