“I absolutely don’t care” – Gavi unfazed by Real Madrid’s signing of Jude Bellingham

While Barcelona have been quiet on the transfer front over the last few weeks, Real Madrid have been making significant moves as they look to reclaim the LaLiga crown that they lost during the 2022-23 season.

Fran Garcia and Brahim Diaz were both brought back to the club from Rayo Vallecano and AC Milan respectively, while the marquee signing of Jude Bellingham was also confirmed last week.

Despite this, Gavi told MD that he is not particularly interested in Real Madrid’s transfer business, stating that he and his teammates will take them on again next season in all competitions.

“Barca is not at its best economic moment right now, but many very strong youngsters have come out of the academy and we have a great team. Real Madrid can sign whoever they want, I absolutely don’t care. We have our own (players) and we will always go to death (to win).”

Barcelona are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, and they will be hopeful of movement of their own in the coming weeks, as Xavi Hernandez’s side looks to fight on all fronts in 2023-24.