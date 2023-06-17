Former Sevilla star backs club to continue succeeding despite Monchi departure

On Friday, news became official that Monchi had ended his long-standing relationship with Sevilla, as he took on the role of President of Football Operations at Aston Villa.

Aside from a two-year spell between 2017 and 2019 at AS Roma, Monchi had spent his entire career, as both a player and staff member, at Los Nervionenses, but given the circumstances of his departure, he could now be gone for good.

Monchi oversaw an incredible level of success during his years at Sevilla, the latest of which was during the 2022-23 season when they won a record seventh Europa League title, defeating Roma on penalties in the final.

Former Sevilla winger Diego Capel has told the media (via Diario AS) that although Monchi is a big loss for the club, he fully expects them to continue competing at the highest level in his absence.

“Monchi is an emblem, we know what he has achieved but Sevilla will continue to be very big without Monchi. It’s a big loss but I’m sure the club have an important project in mind.

“I don’t know who his replacement will be, but whoever comes will do his best, even if Monchi’s shadow is very large. There is a template, and for sure there will be another good project.”

Osasuna’s Braulio Vazquez is in the running to replace Monchi at Sevilla, while former Technical Director Victor Orta is also an option. However, it remains to be seen who takes on the role as Sporting Director.