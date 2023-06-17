Florentino Perez wants Zinedine Zidane to return to Real Madrid in the near future

Ever since leaving Real Madrid for the second time at the end of the 2020-21 season, Zinedine Zidane has been out of work. He has been linked with various positions, but has not yet made his return to management.

Zizou has been linked with a third spell on the Real Madrid touchline on several occasions over the last few months, although Carlo Ancelotti looks set to remain as head coach until next summer at least.

However, Florentino Perez does want Zidane to return to Real Madrid, according to Diario AS, with an advisory or coaching role possibly being sounded out.

Zidane could also be used to help Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid either this or next summer, with the 24-year-old having signalled his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of next season.

Zidane would certainly bring more experience to Real Madrid, although if he were to return but not as a direct replacement for Ancelotti, it would surely increase the pressure on the Italian coach.

Image via FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images