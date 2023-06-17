Fede Valverde not interested in swapping Real Madrid for Chelsea

Fede Valverde has no interest in leaving Real Madrid to join Chelsea this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is planning a major squad overhaul at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Argentinian will be given a sizeable transfer budget to work and Valverde is a rumoured option to bolster his midfield.

Valverde played a rotating role in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans last season, switching between defence and attack, as Los Blancos failed in their La Liga and Champions League title defences.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham has only increased the competition for places in Madrid next season with Valverde facing a choice on his future.

However, despite the challenge of forcing his way back into Ancelotti’s midfield trio, Valverde is ready to prove his worth in Madrid.

“Chelsea? No, I’m happy at Real Madrid. I try to enjoy and value every moment”, as per reports from Marca.

“I want to leave my mark at Real Madrid. They are best team in the world and I want to continue winning titles for the fans.”

Valverde is currently away on his summer break, after being granted a rest from international duty with Uruguay, for their June friendlies against Nicaragua and Cuba.