Fabrizio Romano confirms Premier League heavyweights making moves to sign Gabri Veiga

One of the key transfer sagas to watch this summer will involve Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old is expected to leave Celta Vigo, having had a sensational 2022-23 campaign, in which he scored 11 goals and amassed four assists.

Veiga has a €40m release clause at Celta, who are powerless to losing him this summer amid growing interest from the Premier League, while Real Madrid have also been interested in signing him.

A move to England appears most likely at this stage, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have enquired to Celta regarding Veiga, as they hope to get away with paying the €40m upfront. Liverpool are also said to have taken similar steps earlier in the week.

It’s very unlikely that Celta will look to negotiate for Veiga, instead just demanding the release clause as they are under no obligations to sell otherwise, with the youngster’s contract not expiring until 2026.

It remains to be seen who Veiga ends up signing for this summer, but there is little doubt that he will be hugely missed at Celta Vigo, for next season and beyond.