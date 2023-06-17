Bayern Munich chief criticises Barcelona’s ‘flirting’ with Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich are growing frustrated with Barcelona’s public transfer pursuit of Joshua Kimmich.

German international Kimmich has emerged as a potential target for the La Liga champions as part of a summer squad revamp in Catalonia.

Xavi has consistently stated his priority of sourcing a replacement midfield pivot, as Sergio Busquets leaves the Camp Nou, and Kimmich is an ideal alternate.

However, a deal looks to be a difficult ask for Barcelona, with Kimmich under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2025, with a transfer value of €80m.

Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to sign the 28-year-old and Bayern president Herbert Hainer has slammed their approach towards the midfielder.

“I respect Barcelona and Xavi, who was an excellent player, but I don’t understand why they’re flirting with our player in such an open and offensive way”, as per quotes carried by Marca.

“Kimmich is a cornerstone of our project and he’s firmly committed to our present and future plans.”

If Bayern continue to reject Barcelona’s interest in Kimmich, Xavi will look at other midfield options, with an existing list of targets.

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan remains on Barcelona’s radar, with his contract expiring in Manchester this month, alongside Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, based on his €60m release clause in San Sebastian.