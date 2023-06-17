Bayer Leverkusen defender sparks rumours of Barcelona deal after being spotted at club’s training complex

Barcelona are expected to pursue targets in a number of areas this summer, although one of them is not expected to be in central defence.

With Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen as first-choice options, and Inigo Martinez set to join from Athletic Club in the next few weeks to provide further depth, it is not an area of concern for Xavi Hernandez.

Despite this, rumours over a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba have ramped up, with footage showing the Burkinabe player at the Joan Gamper Sports City on Saturday morning.

🚨‼️EXCLUSIVA SB 💣EDMON TAPSOBA, central del Bayern Leverkusen, ha estado esta mañana en la Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper. 🤵🏽‍♂️Deco, su representante, ya lo ofreció al conjunto culé cuando aún él, no ejercía las funciones de director deportivo. ❗️El jugador africano, ha estado… pic.twitter.com/D8odir6iKo — Soc Blaugrana (@socblaugranafc) June 17, 2023

The reason for Tapsoba’s visit is not yet known, although it should be known that he is one of Deco’s clients at D20 Sports, the agency that the Portuguese will be forced to give up when he takes over as Barcelona’s Sporting Director.

Deco previously offered Tapsoba to Barcelona before he agreed to take on Jordi Cruyff’s former role, although if this is another case of that, it does not make too much sense, as it is not a deal that suits the LaLiga champions whatsoever.