Barcelona set for €9m boost if Jean-Clair Todibo leaves Nice

Barcelona will receive a crucial financial injection this summer if Jean-Clair Todibo leaves Nice.

Todibo was tipped to make a major impact following his 2019 arrival at the Camp Nou from French side Toulouse.

However, injuries and a dip in form blocked his progress in Catalonia, and the towering centre back eventually was loaned out to Schalke 04, Benfica and Nice.

He opted to joined Nice permanently in 2021, after a strong loan spell at the back end of 2020/21, in an €8.5m deal.

That agreement includes a 20% sell on fee for Barcelona, if Todibo moves on from Nice, before his contract expires in 2027.

As per reports from L’Equipe, Premier League side Manchester United are leading the race to sign Todibo this summer, ahead of a string of Serie A clubs also tracking him.

United have prioritised a new centre back ahead of the 2023/24 season, and they could pay €45m for Todibo, with €9m of that going to Barcelona.