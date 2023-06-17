Barcelona handed boost in pursuit of pivot target as Atletico Madrid cool their interest

It’s no secret that Barcelona are on the lookout for a new pivot this summer. With Sergio Busquets having departed at the end of the 2022-23 season, it is an area of priority for Mateu Alemany and Deco.

Sofyan Amrabat is one of the names that has been linked with filling Busquets’ void, although Atletico Madrid have also been interested in signing the 26-year-old, who starred at the 2022 World Cup for Morocco.

Recent reports have suggested that Fiorentina will sell Amrabat to one of the two LaLiga giants, and at this moment, Barcelona are favourites, as Relevo have reported that Atletico have cooled their interest for the time being.

Atletico Madrid are currently looking at other targets, with Amrabat not being the type of midfielder they are currently looking for. This could leave the door open for Barcelona to sign him, and Fiorentina’s asking price is €30m.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do move for Amrabat, although he does not appear to be high on their list of targets for the time being either, if reports are to be believed.