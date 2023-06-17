Atletico Madrid to keep starlet at the club next season despite interest from Spain and beyond

There is not expected to be too many arrivals incoming for Atletico Madrid this summer, although there could well be a few players on their way out of the club.

Midfield is one area that could be particular affected by this, Geoffrey Kondogbia is expected to leave, while Diario AS have reportedly that the future of Saul Niguez and Thomas Lemar are also far from certain.

However, one midfielder that will be staying at Atletico is Pablo Barrios, with club officials placing their full trust in the young starlet, who had a promising 2022-23 campaign.

The recently-turned 20-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in LaLiga and abroad, who have been keen on a loan deal, but Atletico are not interested in letting him leave under any circumstances this summer.

Alongside the likes of Koke, Rodrigo De Paul and possible signing Sofyan Amrabat, Barrios is expected to play a big role for Atletico Madrid next season, as they look to get back in the title race in LaLiga, while also putting on a better show in the Champions League.