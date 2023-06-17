Atletico Madrid considering Civitas Metropolitano expansion as members list continues to grow

It is an exciting time to be an Atletico Madrid supporter. The first team are on the up after a magnificent second half of the 2022-23 season, which saw them come agonisingly close to overthrowing Real Madrid for second place in LaLiga.

As well as on the pitch, Atletico are also thriving off-pitch too. According to Marca, the club are averaging 100 new members per day, which has seen the overall number exceed 138,000 – a remarkable effort for Los Colchoneros.

With 97% of season ticket holders from 2022-23 having snapped up their place at the Civitas Metropolitano for next season, Atletico are considering expanding the stadium. Currently it holds just over 68,000 but club officials are keen to increase this to upwards to 70,000.

This would allow Atletico Madrid to increase the number of season ticket holders to 60,000. This would be beneficial for a multiple reasons, as it will provide more support on matchdays as well as extra financial gain for the club.