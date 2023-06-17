Analysis: Why Xavi Hernandez is right to keep Ez Abde at Barcelona

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer, with Mateu Alemany looking to add a number of reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez’s LaLiga-winning squad from the 2022-23 season.

However, as per the rules of their viability plan, there will also need to be significant sales in order for all of their new signings to be registered with LaLiga, and this could force Barcelona into selling more players than anticipated.

They have already begun looking into selling players, with Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie having all been put on the transfer list, according to reports. A number of returning loan players will also be moved on, providing there are interested parties.

One of those coming back from a loan spell is Ez Abde. The 21-year-old had a very successful stint at Osasuna in 2022-23, as he helped them to qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League, as well as reaching the Copa del Rey, which they lost to Real Madrid.

Despite this, there have been reports suggesting that Barcelona will look to sell Abde this summer, with Xavi having concerns over the Moroccan’s consistency during his spell with Los Rojillos.

However, Sport have now reported that Xavi is now set to give the OK for Abde to remain as part of his squad for next season. Yannick Carrasco had been earmarked as a possible replacement, but the Belgian has been discarded for the time being.

It is smart for Xavi to retain Abde’s services for next season, especially if Barcelona are looking to sell Ansu Fati in the summer. Both players would be Barcelona’s only natural options at left wing, and even if Xavi persists with his four-midfielder system, it would be wise to have a different option that can be used from time-to-time.

Abde is a very promising player. He looked fantastic at times for Osasuna. Yes, he struggled with consistency, but he’s 21. He is not the finished article, and playing at Barcelona among some of the best players in the world will only make him better. He definitely isn’t far off being able to do this either.

Abde’s dribbling is his standout trait, and he is very good at taking players on, similarly to Ousmane Dembele on the right flank. If he can start to add a consistent end product, like the Frenchman has started to do over the last year or so, then Barcelona could be on to a winner.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona definitely approach Abde’s situation, but he definitely deserves the chance to prove himself next season. He would be a valuable squad player, who can look to push for a regular starting place over the next few years.