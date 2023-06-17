Analysis: Can Joselu fill Real Madrid’s 2023/24 striker gap?

Real Madrid are planning a bold move to bring Joselu back to the club from Espanyol.

Los Blancos have already completed their first summer deal, via an £88.5m move to sign Jude Bellingham, as Carlo Ancelotti plans for the future.

Ancelotti is planning a rebuild in Madrid with Bellingham set to form part of the club’s midfield for the next decade.

However, the veteran Italian also needs to bring in a new striker, following Karim Benzema’s move to Saudi Arabia side Al Ittihad.

The club are continuing to monitor Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain, but a summer move is unlikely, despite his unwillingness to extend his contract in Paris.

Mbappe has informed PSG he will not extend his contract beyond 2024, but he is determined to stay in France for another 12 months, and Real Madrid are happy to wait.

All the signs point to Real Madrid pushing for a free transfer for Mbappe with a deal potentially confirmed in January.

However, Ancelotti will have to bring in immediate cover for the departed Benzema, with Espanyol’s Joselu a possible loan option.

The vacancy at centre forward needs to be filled and Joselu is a cost effective target to fill in before Mbappe’s potential arrival.

Widespread reports have linked Real Madrid with a move for Joselu, who wants to leave relegated Espanyol, and remain in La Liga in 2023/24.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims a €500,000 loan fee has been agreed with Espanyol, for the 2023/24 campaign, with a €1.5 purchase option included.

🚨 Understand Real Madrid have finally completed Joselu deal — been told it’s signed, here we go! Exclusive details of the agreement: ◉ Loan until June 2024; ◉ €500k loan fee to Espanyol; ◉ Buy option clause NOT mandatory for €1.5m; ◉ Joselu will reduce his salary. pic.twitter.com/mgt7OKZu6k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2023

The 33-year-old has established cult status in the last 12 months, with three goals in his first three senior appearances for Spain, and 16 league goals in Catalonia.

Only Benzema and Robert Lewandowski outscored Joselu in 2022/23, despite Espanyol’s struggles at the bottom of the table.

A move for Joselu is a short term solution for Real Madrid, with Ancelotti confident he can cover some of the goals lost by Benzema’s exit, as part of a stronger team than Espanyol.

Joselu moving to Madrid is also a personal path to redemption after he left Los Blancos in 2012.

Real Madrid signed him in 2009, but despite scoring 33 league goals across two seasons in the reserve team, he only made one first team appearance, before joining Hoffenheim in 2012.