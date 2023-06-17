Alternative pivot targets emerge for Barcelona despite Xavi Hernandez insisting on Martin Zubimendi

Barcelona are primed to be heavily involved in the transfer market this summer, and one of the key areas that will need to be addressed is at defensive midfield.

With Sergio Busquets having left at the end of the 2022-23, Barcelona desperately require a replacement pivot, with it being their priority for this summer’s transfer window.

However, their search has been fruitless so far, with Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich both currently dead in the water. Despite this, MD have reported that Xavi Hernandez will insist on Barcelona signing the former this summer.

Xavi considers Zubimendi to be the ideal replacement for Busquets, although with the 24-year-old showing no interest in leaving Real Sociedad this summer, his desire could count for nothing.

Barcelona are considering other options at pivot, with MD reporting that Marcelo Brozovic and Guido Rodriguez are their “Plan B” targets, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat further down the list.

Signing an applicable pivot this summer is absolutely essential for Barcelona. Mateu Alemany and Deco must get their search right, as the club prepares for life without Sergio Busquets in 2023-24.