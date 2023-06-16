William Carvalho’s agent offers transfer hint over Real Betis exit

William Carvalho has no immediate plans to leave Real Betis this summer.

The Portuguese international has been attracting growing transfer interest in recent weeks with rumours of the 31-year-old looking to leave the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have reportedly reached out, with an offer to pay his €3m release clause fee, to leave Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

The Saudi Pro League are expected to continue their pattern of bringing in big name European talent in the coming weeks, but a deal for Carvalho is not yet clear.

According to Carvalho’s agent, Pedro Regufe, the links with Al Nassr are genuine, but the current salary offer does not meet expectations.

“Do we have an agreement with Al Nassr? For now, William is staying at Betis”, as per reports from Diario AS.

However, despite Regufe’s statement, Real Betis are still open to selling Carvalho, if an agreement can be reached with Al Nassr or other interested parties.

Pellegrini needs to raise funds for new signings with Los Verdiblancos, and Carvalho’s exit could raise €10m in fees and wages, with Leeds United’s Marc Roca set to sign on loan.