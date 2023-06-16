Sergio Ramos keen on La Liga option as Saudi Arabia move loses traction

Sergio Ramos could be in line for a remarkable return to Sevilla against the odds this summer, as he seeks out his next destination.

The iconic central defender is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and has several options. Saudi Arabia were willing to make him their latest big money signing, but El Chiringuito (via Sport) say that partner Pilar Rubio has no desire to move to the Middle East.

He also has offers from Italy, but most intriguing of all is the news that Sevilla have asked about his availability. Ramos left Sevilla as a teenager to join Real Madrid, and since relations between Ramos and Sevilla fans have soured. Sevilla recently had a partial stadium closure due to abuse that Ramos received after scoring a brace at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2018 – he did not hold back on his celebrations.

Jose Manuel Garcia also confirms that Sevilla would be of interest to Ramos too, with Ramos’ brother reportedly discussing the idea with current captain Jesus Navas.

Sevilla are currently without a Sporting Director, with Monchi expected to leave imminently for Aston Villa, which means that any business is unlikely to get over the line very quickly in Andalusia. Should Ramos return, it would be a bombastic move, and add to an already large number of veterans in the side.