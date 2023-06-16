Santi Cazorla ‘open’ to future Villarreal return

Santi Cazorla has offered a ray of hope to Villarreal fans over a potential return to the club.

Cazorla was mobbed by Villarreal supporters, as he took part in the La Liga Promises youth tournament, held at the Estadio de la Ceramica today.

The former Spanish international took to the pitch for cameo appearance as Villarreal’s young stars beat Girona in front of loud home support in Castellon.

¡Gooooooool deeee Gaaaaeeeel! Villarreal 1-0 Girona (17’) pic.twitter.com/uCSFGYvBle — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 16, 2023

The return to Spain was only part of a brief visit, as he continues to search for a new club, after confirming his intention to leave Al Sadd at the end of June.

Cazorla will not extend his expiring contract in Doha and he is rumoured to be considering a move back to Spain.

locura

De loco2 y -ura. 1. f. Privación del juicio o del uso de la razón. 2. f. Despropósito o gran desacierto. 3. f. Acción que, por su carácter anómalo, causa sorpresa. 4. f. Lo de @19SCazorla en el Estadio de la Cerámica #LaLigaPromises pic.twitter.com/U6ibkWhvDG — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 16, 2023

Despite turning 39 later this year, Cazorla intends to play on, for at least another season, and he is considering a fourth spell with the Yellow Submarine.

“I don’t know. Villarreal is my home, I always keep the door open to return in the future, whether as a player or in another role”, as per reports from Radio Marca.

“But for now, I’m looking to recover from injury. I’ve been in Salamanca for almost two weeks with my physio, trying to improve it.

Images via Villarreal CF