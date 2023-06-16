Real Valladolid set for €5m boost as Cadiz and Granada strengthen frontlines

Real Valladolid may well be facing some significant squad changes this summer after a second relegation in three years, but they have already started bringing the money in.

As per MD, Valladolid have already done two deals that should bring them around €5m. La Pucela loaned out Shon Weissman to Granada in January, with a €4m obligatory buy clause if Granada got promoted. They won Segunda, and although Weissman only scored once in 15 league games for Los Nazaries, he will move permanently this summer.

The same is true of Sergi Guardiola, who moved to Cadiz on loan midway through the season, and will do so permanently after the Yellow Submarine stayed up. The 32-year-old managed three goals in his 17 matches (14 starts), and continues his journey around the bottom half of La Liga. His deal is worth €1m, and will be his fourth side in five years in La Liga.

Neither Weissman nor Guardiola pulled up trees for La Pucela, although the former had a very good season in Segunda last year, while the latter was crucial for their first season back in La Liga. Despite those good efforts, this will likely be regarded as a good business by Ronaldo Nazario.