Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior confirms he is willing to help FIFA with racism problem

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is set to become the face of FIFA’s anti-racism campaign, after agreeing to join a player-led committee dealing with the matter.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed yesterday that he had asked Vinicius to help FIFA deal with the issue, and recommend harsher punishments. That is despite his claims that there was no racism in football seven years previously.

Speaking to the media after that announcement, Vinicius appreciated the support.

“I want to thank Real Madrid, the CBF, and the FIFA president after the Mestalla episode. We will continue together until the end to continue the fight.”

Vinicius then went on to explain that he had received a visit from Infantino.

“Infantino came to the hotel to ask me which players could help me. Everyone together, we are better. I want to continue to help children and people who are suffering. This doesn’t only happen in stadiums, in Spain, it happens everywhere but not everyone has my strength to say so. I want to continue helping those who need it,” Cadena SER recounted. Vinicius was speaking after Brazil training.

In terms of his own ability to deal with such abuse, he highlighted the role of his family.

“I have a very cool head. My family has helped me, since I was very little. I have suffered not only with racism but with all the pressure that I have felt since I debuted at the age of 16.”

Vinicius has endured trial after trial of racial abuse this season, and has never shied away from it. Given he now has a voice in football’s global governing body, the pressure is on FIFA to take the action and follow through on Vinicius’ suggestions. Otherwise it will appear as if they are simply paying lip service to an issue that has received plenty of it.