Real Madrid-linked Joselu Mato putting together insane Spain statistic

Espanyol forward Joselu Mato is enjoying something of an Indian summer to his career. The veteran forward made his Spain debut in March, and has not looked back since, becoming their most lethal hitman.

Joselu had never hit ten top-flight league goals in a season anywhere in his career when he arrived at Alaves on loan from Newcastle United in 2019, but has done so in each of the four seasons since, scoring 16 with Espanyol this campaign.

In total, despite playing for sides that have battled relegation each season, Joselu has scored 53 goals and given 15 assists. In the last two seasons, Joselu has been relegated in both despite his goalscoring form.

At the age of 32, he received his first Spain call up and has not looked back. Coming on late against Norway for his Spain debut, he scored a brace late on.

Late goal by Joselu! ⚽🇪🇸 The substitute scores what very well could be the winner for Spain 👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/jvpmg57vPy — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 15, 2023

While he was unable to breach the Scotland defence at Hampden Park, Joselu did hit the bar and force one or two good saves. Coming on as an impact substitute against Italy, he was good for the winner, reacting quickest to prod home from close range, and send Spain to the Nations League final against Croatia.

As highlighted by Euan McTear, his impact for Spain has been highly impressive. Despite not yet playing a full match worth of game time, Joselu has already netted three goals – scoring at a rate of one every 27 minutes.

Joselu's Spain career: 81 minutes. 3 goals. — Euan McTear (@emctear) June 15, 2023

The 33-year-old is late to the top level of the game, but is enjoying himself in international football. He has also been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, and has refused to clarify his future after Espanyol were relegated.