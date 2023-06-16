Moroccan journalist claims Sofyan Amrabat will join one of two Spanish sides

Moroccan World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat looks as if he will be on the move this summer, and it may well be closer to home.

Amrabat, 26, caught the attention of the world with his tireless performances for the Atlas Lions in World Cup. With just a year left on his deal, Amrabat looks primed to leave Fiorentina this summer, as La Viola are keen not to lose out on a fee for him.

Previous reports have been conflicting about what sort of price he would command, but the lower end of €20m would be relatively affordable for most top teams. Amrabat himself is said to be keen on a move to La Liga.

According to Moroccan journalist Izem Anass, Amrabat will join one of Barcelona or Atletico Madrid this summer. Both are believed to be keen on a move for a midfielder this summer.

🚨Barcelone ou Atletico Madrid pour Sofyan Amrabat ! ⏳📝 — Izem Anass (@Izemanass) June 16, 2023

While a €20m fee would likely be affordable, he is not thought to be top of their list. Sergio Busquets has left the club this summer, meaning they are in need of an addition at the base of midfield, but Amrabat is a vastly different player to him.

💣🚨| Either Atlético de Madrid or Barcelona will sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer. [@Izemanass] pic.twitter.com/ygVoLZs4l9 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 16, 2023

Los Colchoneros may be a more natural fit for Amrabat’s style of play, but neither is he without competition there. Koke Resurreccion, Rodrigo de Paul and Marcos Llorente will be tricky to remove.

With neither side flush for money, and both with ample quality in the position, a move elsewhere should not be ruled out.