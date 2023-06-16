Monchi relishing Unai Emery reunion at Aston Villa

Monchi has revealed the chance to work with Unai Emery again was a key motivator behind his move to Aston Villa.

The 54-year-old confirmed his decision to leave Sevilla at the end of the 2022/23 season after serving the club as Sporting Director, since his return to Andalucia in 2019.

Monchi has developed a reputation for unearthing talent in the transfer market, and opting a tough stance in negotiations, and he will be an asset to the Premier League club.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Ramón Rodriguez Verdejo ‘MONCHI’ as the Club’s new President of Football Operations. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 16, 2023

Villa have been keen to strengthen their links to Spain, alongside Emery, with Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany performing a late U-turn over a move to Villa Park last month.

Emery and Monchi formed a superb team, in the latter’s first spell at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, winning an incredible three successive Europa League titles.

Monchi will take on a reformatted role at Villa under the newly created title of President of Football Operations.

