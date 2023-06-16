Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: This is my best moment at Barcelona

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen believes he is a better goal keeper now than at any other point in his career.

The German international played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s first La Liga title since 2019 as he started all 38 league games of the campaign.

It was also a superb individual season for Ter Stegen as he recorded 26 clean sheets from those 38 matches to win the Zamora Trophy for the first time.

Despite ending 2022/23 tied with former Deportivo la Coruna stopper Francisco Liaño in the clean sheet season record, Xavi hailed his No.1 as the best keeper in world football, after the final match of the season.

Congratulations to Marc-André ter Stegen for winning the Zamora trophy after an impeccable season! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/QYNEXMo4PX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2023

Ter Stegen has offered his reflections on the last 12 months, as he fights to stay ahead of Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer, as first choice for Germany at Euro 2024, and he believes a key corner has been turned.

“I was stable all year and played at a high level. I don’t remember a serious or important mistake”, as per reports from Marca.

“That gave me enormous peace of mind and that’s exactly what I want to transmit, at Barcelona and for the national team. I feel like a better keeper now than at 25 or 28.”

With Germany already qualifying as Euro 2024 as hosts, Hansi Flick’s side face friendly games against Poland and Colombia this month.