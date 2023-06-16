Getafe unveil new plans to renovate Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium

Getafe have announced that they will try and renovate the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, as well as their training ground.

Following the end of the season, President Angel Torres has told the press that Getafe will attempt to obtain planning permission for work on the stadium and training ground in September.

Provided that gets given the go ahead, work will start in March or April of 2024. The training ground is to be renovated, and there will be a smaller 2,000-seater stadium there.

Meanwhile the Coliseum itself will not change capacity, but instead be renovated and have a roof put over the entire stadium. They will not move grounds while the work is ongoing, but instead the work will take place in stages, starting with the North stand.

The work has been given a period of 27 months to be completed, meaning by summer of 2026, all work should be finished.

Torres is also keen to change the name of the stadium. Currently it has a capacity of 17,000, but is exposed to the elements somewhat. Getafe are just the latest to be using money from the CVC deal to invest in their stadium.