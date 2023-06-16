Gavi credits Luis de la Fuente with creating Spain ‘family’

Barcelona star Gavi has praised the impact of Spain boss Luis de la Fuente on the La Roja camp.

The pair have met on the international stage for the first time in 2023, after Gavi missed out on Spain U21 duty for de la Fuente, due to his incredible elevation into the senior team.

The RFEF opted to move quickly to promote de la Fuente from the U21s to the top job, following Luis Enrique’s post World Cup departure, and his progress has been mixed.

The unexpected arrival of Joselu has helped massively in recent months, with a win over Norway balanced against defeat to Scotland, before the Espanyol star scored to put Spain into the UEFA Nations League final.

Despite results taking some time to settle, the prospect of a title win over Croatia would provide de la Fuente with an major boost, and Gavi has been impressed by the Riojan coach.

“We’re a family and we go as one. We know what we have to do and we’re very good friends”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I’m happy to have the confidence of two coaches of the national team, Enrique, who gave me a debut, and de la Fuente now.”

Gavi is expected to retain his starting place in the final against Croatia as La Roja aim for a first title since Euro 2012 in Rotterdam.