Former Real Madrid star Fernando Morientes highlights ‘only doubt’ about Jude Bellingham signing

Real Madrid fans are already getting excited at the prospect of seeing Jude Bellingham strut his stuff at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 19-year-old English superstar was presented to the media yesterday, and becomes their second-most expensive signing ever.

Bellingham told the gathered media that he did not join Real Madrid for the money, and was only thinking about the football side of things.

The next big question is where Carlo Ancelotti will use him. Bellingham said he was an all-rounder when asked where he felt most comfortable, but with five other quality options in the centre of the pitch, Ancelotti will have his work cut out leaving three out.

Speaking to Marca, former Real Madrid forward Fernando Morientes said he had just one doubt about Bellingham’s ability to succeed at the Bernabeu.

“The important thing to make the leap is talent and mentality. Having that responsibility and that mentality, and everything that entails.”

“With all due respect, playing for Dortmund has nothing to do with playing for Madrid, and until you arrive, you don’t realise it. It’s the only uncertainty. I think that because of the progression he has, it gives the feeling that he could be a player for a long time [at Real Madrid].”

The big question mark remaining for Real Madrid to solve this summer is the number nine position, and Morientes said he would bring in another English player to fill that role.

“I like Harry Kane, a lot of people are betting on him, he’d be a good player to take 9 for instant performance. I don’t think about the economic aspect, the club will think about the economic aspect. My personal taste is to do things for the moment and not for an economic return for the future.”

Joselu Mato has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, but it is not yet clear if Los Blancos will go for a more glamorous name to play the role, or perhaps wait until Kylian Mbappe’s contract expires. It would be something of a surprise if they did not strengthen at the position, but Los Blancos have been far more prudent with their business in recent years.