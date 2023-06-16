David de Gea set for Manchester United exit

Manchester United are preparing to release Spanish international David de Dea after 12 years at Old Trafford.

The veteran goal keeper is out of contract in Manchester at the end of June with United retaining an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

De Gea has remained as No.1 under Erik ten Hag, but the Dutch coach is rumoured to be looking for a replacement, as de Gea nears an exit.

David De Gea at home in the PL this season: ◉ 15 games

◉ 8 goals conceded

◉ 9 clean sheets David De Gea away in the PL this season: ◎ 15 games

◎ 29 goals conceded

◎ 5 clean sheets Dave saves at home, concedes away. 🧤 — Squawka (@Squawka) April 22, 2023

The 32-year-old has enjoyed high and lows during his time in English football, with a Premier League title in his second season at the club, two Premier League Golden Glove awards, including in 2022/23.

However, his United career has also been marked by high profile errors and criticism, with ten Hag now set to draw a line under the situation, and allow de Gea to move on.

Reports from the Daily Mirror claim de Gea’s unwillingness to not accept a reduction from his current £375,000-a-week salary played a key role in the decision, after he was omitted from their retained squad list for next season.