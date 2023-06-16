Dani Ceballos rejects Real Betis return and agrees Real Madrid extension

Dani Ceballos is preparing to finally extend his Real Madrid contract despite a last minute offer from former side Real Betis.

Ceballos requested to make a call on his future, after the end of the 2022/23 season, as he assessed his options, over his expiring deal.

Despite his role as a back up option in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, the Andalucian has consistently hinted at his preference to remain in Madrid, and fight for a place in the starting XI.

A blockbuster move for Jude Bellingham has not changed Ceballos’ position over remaining in Madrid, and despite the chance to play a starting role back at Betis, his mind is made up.

As per reports from Diario AS, Ceballos has told Real Madrid he is ready to accept a three year contract offer, and will sign the agreement on his return from the UEFA Nations League final.

Ancelotti is willing to keep Ceballos, but he could be sold in the next 12 months, if he grows frustrated, and Los Blancos look to bring in funds.