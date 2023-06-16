Besiktas looking at cut-price deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Atletico Madrid are set to open the door to an exit for Geoffrey Kondogbia this summer, and it appears as if his most likely destination is Turkey.

According to Diario AS, Kondgobia will be allowed to leave for around €5m this summer, with Diego Simeone no longer relying on him for next season.

🚨| Atletico Madrid want a fee close to €5m for Geoffrey Kondogbia. 🇨🇫💰 [🥇: @AS_Picu, @diarioas] pic.twitter.com/AAWJaYYJPS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 10, 2023

The Madrid daily go on to say that Besiktas Sporting Director Ceyhun Kazanci will travel to the Spanish capital on Monday to try and broker a deal. Kondogbia has a salary of €4m, which could be a sticking point, and has other offers too.

Gol Digital have also highlighted Sevilla as a potential option for Kondogbia this summer, where he first made the move to Spanish football. Yet with Sporting Director Monchi on his way out of the club, it appears their plans are somewhat up in the air currently.

The French midfielder arrived in 2020 from Valencia for €15m and has made 93 appearances for Atletico since, but has failed to make a major impact for Simeone. While a useful rotational option, he has had good runs, but never hit the heights that he did at either Sevilla or Los Che.