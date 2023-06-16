Barcelona target Aymeric Laporte hints at Manchester City exit

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has dropped a major hint that he could leave the club this summer.

Laporte played a squad role in Manchester in 2022/23, as City marched to a historic trophy treble, capped off by a first ever Champions League title win.

However, his lack of a regular starting role has started to frustrate the 29-year-old, as he wants to be playing consistently at club level, to keep his place with Spain at Euro 2024.

Laporte is currently in the Spain camp, ahead of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League final against Croatia, on June 18, and he claimed an exit could be on the cards.

Laporte’s comments could spark Barcelona into life, with La Blaugrana previously linked with the former Athletic Club centre back, as part of their summer rebuild.

Xavi is aiming to bring in at least one new defender ahead of the 2023/24 season with Inigo Martinez a free transfer target from Athletic Club.