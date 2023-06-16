Barcelona star confirms future – ‘I’ll be at Barcelona next season and the ones after that’

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been mentioned as a potential avenue of raising funds for the club via a sale this summer, with two players of quality in his position. The feeling is that Xavi Hernandez still prefers Ousmane Dembele on the right side of attack, but the Brazilian says he has no intention of going anywhere.

“I will continue at Barca next season and the one that comes, and the one that comes, I have many years of contract and I hope to fulfill those years and many more,” Raphinha remarked.

He goes on to say that while the first few months at the club were difficult, he feels at home now.

“Barcelona is a city that I love, Brazilians are very happy here. My first six months were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored few goals, few assists and did not have a direct role in the team.”

“But then I began to adapt better, my teammates helped me a lot,” he told MD.

Raphinha began the season alternating on the left and right wings, before telling Xavi that he would rather be on the bench than operating out of position on the left side. His relationship with his manager seems good though.

“We have a coach who perfectly knows the way Barcelona play, someone who knows the club perfectly. Xavi knew what he could do with this group.”

Should Dembele be fit for an entire season, which is still a question mark, then Raphinha might be forced to reconsider his position if he is not playing.

Equally for Barcelona this has become a problem in recent seasons. While they persuade players to come with the promise of the prestige of playing for the club and the agreeable lifestyle on the coast, persuading players to leave that behind is much more difficult.