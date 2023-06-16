Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur to thrash out deal in the coming days

Barcelona are in desperate need of sales for the third summer in a row, and it is once again causing them strife in the transfer market.

With their needs very public, other sides can almost always afford to wait out the Blaugrana and hope that they lower their demands as deadlines near.

That appears to be the case with Clement Lenglet. The French defender joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan last summer, and after a competent season in the Premier League, it appeared that deal would be made permanent.

Yesterday it emerged that a deal was off for Lenglet, yet Toni Juanmarti explained that more talks were set for the coming days. That previous report may well have been a method of applying further pressure.

He claims that Spurs are upping the pressure on Barcelona to accept an offer, in the knowledge that Barcelona need to make sales as urgently as possible. Equally Lenglet does not want to lose out on his current deal.

Reunión próximos días Barça-Tot’ham por Lenglet. Los 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 aprietan; saben de la necesidad del FCB. También el jugador, que no quiere salir perdiendo a nivel💰. En el Barça darían por bueno todo lo que supere los 10-12M. Clement y Spurs, contentos el uno con el otro. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 16, 2023

Barcelona for their part would be content with a deal in the region of €10-12m, but it appears that that figure is yet to be reached. Juanmarti finishes by saying that both Lenglet and Spurs are happy to make the move.

Sport claim that the deal Spurs are offering is €5m, but highlight that Barcelona may well be content just to get Lenglet’s €12m salary off their books.

This scenario is likely to be played out on multiple occasions for Barcelona until they get all of their own business done. Last summer was a successful one for Barcelona, but without the help of economic levers, it may well be even trickier for them this time round.