Former Atletico Madrid star shuts down Antoine Griezmann exit rumours

Antoine Griezmann has no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid this summer according to former teammate Juanfran Torres.

Griezmann is enjoying a superb return to Atletico, after agreeing a permanent move back to the Spanish capital mid-way through the 2022/23 campaign, before going on to rack up 15 goals and 16 assists.

His performances have repaid the faith the club showed in him with the French international previously stating his willingness to earn back the respect of thee Atletico fanbase.

However, despite his enduring importance to Diego Simeone’s side, the veteran forward has been linked with a potential exit, due to his €25m release clause, as reported by L’Equipe.

Simeone will not push for an exit, and Torres claimed there is no way Griezmann wants to leave the club, for a second time in his career.

“I don’t think Griezmann wants to leave, no matter what his clause is, even at €25m. He’s very happy at Atletico”, as per reports from Marca.

Griezmann’s current contract in Madrid runs until 2026 and he is likely to see out the remainder of his European career at Los Rojiblancos.

However, his desire to play in the USA before retirement, means he could make a move Stateside when he eventually leaves Madrid.