Arsenal keeping tabs on talented 19-year-old at Barcelona

Arsenal and Barcelona have seen a number of players go between the two clubs over the last two decades, as the two sides have generally pursued a similar style of football. In particular midfielders have frequently swapped London for Barcelona or vice versa, and Arsenal have their eyes on one of the brightest prospects at La Masia.

Aleix Garrido made his first team debut this season, coming on for six minutes against Elche, and Xavi Hernandez has professed he is a fan of his. The 19-year-old suffered from injury earlier in the season, but still managed 11 appearances for Barcelona Atletic, despite starting the campaign with the under-19 side.

In the UEFA Youth League, Garrido excelled, scoring once and giving a remarkable six assists in just six games. According to Sport, Arsenal are one of several clubs that are watching Garrido with interest.

He recently signed an extension with Barcelona until 2025, which should comfort Barcelona fans somewhat. However with Xavi intent on strengthening the midfield this summer, and Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong ahead of him, there may come a point where he sees the pathway into the first team blocked.