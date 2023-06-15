WATCH: Yeremy Pino gives Spain an early lead against Italy in UEFA Nations League semi-final

In their UEFA Nations League semi-final showdown against Italy in Twente, Spain have made the dream start, scoring the opening goal after just three minutes.

Luis de la Fuente named a much-changed side from the team that lost to Scotland in March, with the likes of Jesus Navas, Robin Le Normand and Rodrigo Moreno all starting for La Roja.

Another player that came into the side was Yeremy Pino, and the young Villarreal winger has given Spain the lead very early on, capitalising on a defensive error from Leandro Bonucci to slot past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Early goal for Spain! 👊🇪🇸 Leonardo Bonucci is robbed of the ball by Yeremy Pino who opens the scoring in the Semi-Final with a nice finish 🎯#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/tw9SBp6TSn — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 15, 2023

Given the circumstances of the Scotland defeat, it is a much-needed start to the match for Spain and de la Fuente. They will now hope to remain in control of the match as they look to reach Sunday’s final.

Croatia defeated hometown favourites the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, and Spain will hope that they can join Luka Modric and co in the showpiece event.