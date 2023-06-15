WATCH: Joselu Mato gives Spain the lead with just minutes remaining against Italy

Spain are just a few minutes away from reaching the final of the UEFA Nations League, after the taking the lead late on in the semi-final clash with Italy.

Luis de la Fuente’s side made an excellent start to the match in Twente, with Yeremy Pino opening the scoring inside the opening three minutes after a defensive blunder from Leandro Bonucci.

However, the lead only lasted for a few minutes, as a handball from Robin Le Normand in the area allowed Ciro Immobile to equalise from the penalty spot.

Luckily for La Roja, they have now re-taken the lead, with Joselu, who has only been on the pitch for five minutes, scoring past Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 2-1.

Late goal by Joselu! ⚽🇪🇸 The substitute scores what very well could be the winner for Spain 👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/jvpmg57vPy — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 15, 2023

It is an incredible moment for Joselu, who has now added to the two goals he scored on his international debut.

Spain are just moments away from reaching the final, where they will face Croatia, after they defeated the Netherlands in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.