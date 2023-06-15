WATCH: Italy swiftly equalise as Ciro Immobile pegs Spain back from the penalty spot

Spain had a dream start to their UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy, but the Azzurri have now come roaring back to level the scores in Twente.

La Roja took the lead inside the opening three minutes, with Yeremy Pino robbing Leandro Bonucci close to goal, before slotting past Gianluigi Donnarumma to notch his second international goal.

Unfortunately for Spain, they have now been pegged back. Robin Le Normand, making his international debut, was adjudged to have handled inside the box, and Ciro Immobile slotted home the penalty to make it 1-1.

It is certainly far from ideal for Spain, who were riding the high of having taken the lead so early on. They must now look to bounce back from this disappointment as they target a place in Sunday’s final.

Croatia defeated hometown favourites the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, and Spain will hope that they can join Luka Modric and co in the showpiece event.