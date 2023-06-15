Valencia reach agreement for manager to continue but legend departs

Valencia have reached a deal with manager Ruben Baraja for a new two-year contract, following two weeks of uncertainty after the end of the season.

They confirmed the extension on Thursday, stating that he had shown a great capacity for leadership to revert a difficult situation. Baraja won 22 points from the 17 games he was in charge, winning 6, drawing 4 and losing 7 games. His Los Che finished two points above the drop zone, drawing with Real Betis on the final day of the season.

Baraja is thought to have asked for a say in the planning of the squad during the transfer business, although accepts that the club will have the final word. During his spell, he blooded a number of youngsters into the side with good results, the likes of Diego Lopez and Javi Guerra impressing.

He will have to look for a new assistant manager though, with former teammate and Valencia icon Carlos Marchena leaving the club this summer to return to a youth coaching role.

Baraja, as with any Valencia manager these days, faces a tough task. A demanding Mestalla fanbase are used to lofty ambitions, but next season will likely be about securing a midtable finish with one or two of their better players being sold this summer – at least that has been the pattern of late.